Rising Stars Shine At Tulsa Youth Basketball Tournament

The best youth basketball players from all over the region are making their mark in Tulsa at the Court of Champions Tournament.

“We got to give them that good ole southern Tulsa Oklahoma hospitality,” said Organizer Fred Frierson.

Tatum Walker’s team is from Texas and she says a different venue means a different type of game.

“I think it's different from Texas, I guess the style of play is a lot different,” she said.

Walker is committed to play basketball at Howard Payne University. She says going to big tournaments like this helped during her recruitment.

“This year, I went to a senior showcase in front of a lot of different college coaches and that's where that process started,” she said.

Frierson says while the tournament is a place for athletes to improve their basketball skills, it's also a place to improve their character.

“I hope they get some good valuable lessons that teach them how to better handle adversity,” Frierson said.

Adversity is something Walker is familiar with.

“I lost my dad when I was a junior,” she said.

But she says he’s with her every time she’s on the court.

“Sports was a really big thing for him, so that was always a way I could stay in touch with him, so I keep doing it,” Walker said.

As Walker takes this next step in the sport and life, she’s looking forward to the journey ahead.

“Hopefully this springboards them and prepares them for whatever they’re going to be doing in life,” said Frierson.