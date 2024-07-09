Police Identify Man Killed In Bartlesville Shooting; Person Of Interest In Custody

Bartlesville Police say a person of interest in a deadly shooting on Monday has been taken into custody. Officers say they want to talk to him after Alexander Daugherty was found shot in a Bartlesville alley overnight.

Police say Thomas Conway was picked up in Wichita, Kansas, on several warrants Monday night, including having a gun as a felon and illegally using a police scanner.

Police say they believe the shooting happened over drugs or money. They say Daugherty was shot at a house in the 1400 block of West Hensley, then ran to an alley east of the house.

Brenda Killough lives next door and was in her front room when she heard a loud pop. She didn’t know until an hour later when she saw police lights that she was just feet away from the shooting.

“I was getting ready to go to bed. It was about a quarter to one, and I heard a pop, just like a firework, and that’s what I thought it was," said Killough. “Here comes the police officers telling us what happened. I had no idea. But we’ve had a lot of trouble with these people next door, with all the traffic.

Police say someone called 911 just after midnight, saying they heard a gunshot. When police got there, they found Daugherty lying in an alley. He later died.

Police say Daughtery was at a house with several other people. They say some of those people left the house, and police are now trying to track them down to figure out what happened.

“We don’t have any information that would lead us to believe there’s any threat to anybody else or the public. Like I said, it appears to be an isolated incident over drugs and or money. We are still trying to filter through all of the stories," said Deputy Chief Andrew Ward with Bartlesville Police.

Killough says she’s owned her house since the 1980s and it’s always been a quiet neighborhood, but she says it’s been nothing but problems next door recently. We asked her if she felt safe.

“No. I don’t feel safe at all. I want these people out of this neighborhood," said Killough.

Police say they're grateful to Wichita officers for using their license plate reading cameras to find Conway.