Annie Young Joins Oklahoma State Women's Golf As Assistant Coach

Oklahoma State women's golf adds Annie Young to its coaching staff. Young leaves the University of Tulsa after spending six seasons as head coach of Tulsa women's golf.

-

Oklahoma State University's women's golf program has announced the appointment of Annie Young as its new assistant coach, as confirmed today by head coach Greg Robertson. Young, a distinguished figure in collegiate golf, returns to her alma mater after a coaching career spanning 15 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Annie back to Stillwater," said Coach Robertson. "Her legacy as an All-American player and her extensive coaching experience make her an invaluable addition to our team. Annie's success at Tulsa and elsewhere underscores her commitment to excellence, and I have no doubt she will play a pivotal role in advancing our program."

Young, who previously starred as a Cowgirl from 2001 to 2005 and later served as head coach of Cowgirl Golf from 2008 to 2011, rejoins Oklahoma State following six successful seasons as head coach of Tulsa women's golf.

"I am excited and honored to return to Oklahoma State," said Young. "This opportunity to coach at the place where I played college golf and began my coaching career is a dream come true. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of our program alongside Coach Robertson and Coach Maddi Swaney."

During her tenure at Tulsa, Young's leadership propelled the Golden Hurricane to unprecedented heights, including back-to-back NCAA Championship appearances and multiple conference titles. Her achievements earned her recognition as the 2024 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Young led OSU's women's golf team to notable victories and guided multiple players to professional success, including appearances in major championships and the Olympic Games.