A former TSA employee in Tulsa is indicted for making fake bomb threats at Tulsa International Airport.

By: News On 6

Investigators said Sharon Devine left a note in the bathroom saying there was a bomb in the airport on two separate occasions in March.

She's been charged with two counts of false information and hoaxes.