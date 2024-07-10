Big 12 Commissioner Highlights Growth Of The Conference At Big 12 Media Days

Brett Yormark says the Big 12 has solidified itself as one of the top three conferences in America.

By: News On 6, News 9

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opened up Big 12 Media Days with an inaugural press conference with a giant proclamation. “We solidified ourselves as one of the top three conferences in America,” Yorkmark said.

Yormark highlighted the Big 12's position in the college sports landscape, asserting that "there's no better moment than now to be part of the Big 12." The commissioner also highlighted the growth seen by the conference in his short tenure.

"Off the field, 2024 was a success as well. Sponsorship business grew by 79 percent. Our ticket business grew 23 percent. To start the year we launched a partnership With Allstate focused on Big 12 women's sports. We celebrated last year's four additions with Big 12 homecoming events with a partnership with Sports Illustrated, and we'll do it again this year with our new additions...... We will push at the NCAA level. In fact, I love what they recently did with on-field logos. I've been very vocal with the NCAA to push for making commercial patches permissible for officials' uniforms, similar to what the NBA has done. I've spoken to our football officials, and they are in favor of it, and I'm optimistic that will happen soon.

From a conference perspective, we are exploring all options. Two years later, I guess you could say we're still open for business."

