OSU Women's Basketball Head Coach Jacie Hoyt Announces Pregnancy On Social Media

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 4:33 pm
Oklahoma State women's basketball head coach Jacie Hoyt is adding to her Cowgirl roster. And it's a personal addition.
The 37-year-old Hoyt announced on social media on Thursday that she and her husband, Daniel Heflin, are expecting a child in December. Heflin is currently OSU's associate athletic director for development.
The statement on X reads, "We’ve got a new roster addition coming in December! We are thrilled and grateful for God’s perfect timing in our life. Not sure if Buzz feels the same, but he will come around."
