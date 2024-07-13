Oklahoma Filmmakers Featured In Circle Cinema Film Festival

Circle Cinema is highlighting Oklahoma filmmakers all weekend, from big names like Lily Gladstone to first-timers and students.

-

One of the highly anticipated films showing Friday night was Lily Gladstone's "Bring Them Home," but 12 other feature films by Oklahoma filmmakers, some short and student films, were also drawing crowds.

Meg Gould from the Tulsa Film Office says more and more film opportunities are coming to Oklahoma.

"We have incentives in place for that, we have the crew in place for that, and we have the talent here locally that will sustain that filmmaking interest for the future," she said.

One of the filmmakers, Sterling Gates, who premiered his film "Just the Janitor," is from Tulsa. He graduated from Edison, went to OU, and has been living in LA and working in the TV and film industry.

This is his first film.

"Circle Cinema’s festival is very much focused on Oklahoma work. Made for Oklahomans, by Oklahomans to show in Oklahoma, and that's why we love it so much," he said.

Another notable film to mention at the festival is "Make Peace or Die," which could soon be coming to a screen near you. It chronicles the struggles of a military veteran returning to civilian life.