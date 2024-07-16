Tulsa Officers In Milwaukee For Security At Republican National Convention

More than two dozen Tulsa police officers are in Milwaukee this week to help with event security during the Republican National Convention.

-

More than two dozen Tulsa police officers are in Milwaukee this week to help with event security during the Republican National Convention.

TPD says there haven't been any security changes to their assignment since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

TPD says the officers have spent more than a year preparing for this trip and they are one of hundreds of agencies that were asked by Milwaukee PD and the state of Wisconsin to help.

The officers have been tasked with keeping an eye on the security fence and monitoring the entrances for people and vehicles around the arena.

"They're working those with Secret Service, HSI, there's some TSA people here, scanning people in,” said Lieutenant Todd Taylor with Tulsa Police.

RNC event security organizers say they are constantly checking for any possible threats but believe they have a strong plan for the week.

"This is a National Special Security Event,” said Aubrey Gibson-Cicchino, the RNC coordinator with the United States Secret Service. “That designation is the highest level of security designation that the federal government can determine. We are confident in the security plans that are in place for this event, and we're ready to go.”

Taylor says working with new faces on a national stage is a great learning experience for the officers.

"It's a good place for them to network, and just get to talk to other agencies,” said Taylor. “Just see how things are done in their agency. I think it's good for Tulsa. We're here to make Tulsa proud."

He hopes the officers leave Milwaukee with new skills they can take back home to Tulsa.

"I've got some officers here on my team that have one or two years on,” said Taylor. “So, I think for them to get an experience like this, it will build them as officers, and they're going to be the people running this team after I'm gone."

The officers will be working security throughout the event until it wraps up on Thursday.