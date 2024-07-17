Owasso Police, Firefighters To Hold Fundraiser For Firefighter's Son Battling Encephalitis

Owasso police and firefighters are hosting a softball tournament to raise funds for a 9-year-old battling encephalitis. London Williams’ mom says he’s a silly kid who loves to dance, give hugs, and give compliments.

-

Owasso Police officers and Owasso Firefighters are raising money for a nine-year-old child with encephalitis, who is the son of a firefighter.

They’re holding a softball tournament where officers and firefighters will compete, and the money will help with medical expenses.

London Williams’ mom says he’s a silly kid who loves to dance, give hugs, and give compliments.

She can’t believe all the help, prayers, and support they’ve gotten from people in Owasso and around the country.

Mariah Williams is London’s mother, and they spend their days at a rehab facility in Bethany.

London is trying to get his memories back and talk again after being diagnosed with encephalitis.

London got it after a cold and it caused his brain to swell.

"It was all very fast,” said Mariah Williams. “He's had lots of procedures, been on lots of medication."

Mariah’s husband, Robert Williams, is an Owasso firefighter.

She says Owasso Fire has always been the first to help.

"They're truly amazing,” said Mariah Williams. “They have come down and spent time with us, and just made sure we're okay, they've mowed our yard."

It’s emotional for her to talk about all the prayers, kind words, and donations London has gotten during the past few months, especially after hearing about the cops versus firefighters softball tournament fundraiser in August.

“When I found out about it, I was practically in tears,” said Mariah Williams. “I saw the flyer they created. I was really speechless."

She hopes London understands just how many people are cheering for him.

"One day, he'll know about it,” said Mariah Williams. “Right now, he wouldn't understand that. As a nine-year-old boy, I don't know he would have even before all of this. But he's really special."

The softball tournament will be August 11 at the Owasso Sports Park. Admission costs $10 and the proceeds will go to the Williams family. You can find more details on the Owasso Fire Department Facebook page. Below are links for event tickets and extra donations:

