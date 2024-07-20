Cherokee Federal Responds To Whistleblower Allegations

Senator James Lankford and other senate Republicans hosted a Roundtable on Capitol Hill last week. That roundtable criticized the Biden Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Oklahoma contractor Cherokee Federal, accusing them of practices that facilitate the trafficking of migrant children coming across the border.

Senator James Lankford and other senate Republicans hosted a roundtable on Capitol Hill last week.

That roundtable criticized the Biden Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Oklahoma contractor Cherokee Federal, accusing them of practices that facilitate the trafficking of migrant children coming across the border.

"It’s bizarre to even say this out loud—that we’re having to be able to fight this Administration to stop facilitating human trafficking in our own country," said Sen. Lankford.

The discussion mainly criticized the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration and Cherokee Federal, a Tulsa-based government contractor.

"The program prioritized speed over safety. HHS, ORR, and Cherokee Federal, the prime contractor, created a quote-unquote Strike Team to remove children faster, ignoring warnings that came from case managers that children were being trafficked," said Deborah White.

The discussion included two Federal employees who say they worked for HHS on the border starting in 2021.

The roundtable lasted for two hours led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

Whistleblowers allege negligent practices that led to children being handed over to criminals and sex offenders.

Tulsa-based Cherokee Federal is under the Cherokee Nation Business Umbrella and provides government contracting services.

President Steven Bilby says these accusations are false and gave News On 6 this statement:

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also wrote a letter addressing the allegations to Sen. Grassley and Sen. Lankford.

To watch the full roundtable, click here.