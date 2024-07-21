Sooners Bolster 2025 Recruiting Class With Another DL Commitment

A defensive lineman from Florida committed to the Sooners on Saturday, bolstering a top-10 recruiting class for 2025.

By: News On 6, News 9

Floyd Boucard from Miami Central (FL) verbally committed to OU over Alabama, Miami and USC.

He joins Ka'Mori Moore, Trent Wilson, Alex Shieldnight and CJ Nickson as verbal commits on the d-line for the 2025 class.

OU ranks no 7 and no. 8 in the 2025 recruiting rankings on 247sports and rivals.