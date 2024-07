The cost of buying a home in Tulsa County has increased by more than $100,000 over the past four years.

By: News On 6

A presentation from the Tulsa Planning Office says the average price of homes in the county has gone up by 50 percent since 2020.

That's around a $117,000 increase, bringing the average price to more than $350,000.