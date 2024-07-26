‘I Can't Believe I Made It’: Students And Families Celebrate First Hardesty Transition Academy Graduating Class

A graduation marked the first step toward independence for students at the Hardesty Transition Academy. The college-style program includes 80 courses over two years for students with autism and developmental disabilities.

-

A graduation marked the first step toward independence for students at the Hardesty Transition Academy.

The college-style program includes 80 courses over two years for students with autism and developmental disabilities.

There weren't many dry eyes in the room during the graduation ceremony as friends and family celebrated their loved one's accomplishments. Many of the graduates said it was just day one of their future independence.

Students of the Hardesty Transition Academy have been waiting for this day. On Friday, July 26th, 2024, they became the academy's first graduating class.

"I can't believe I made it, but I did. It was a long two years, but I powered through and made it," said graduate Jake Spencer.

Spencer said the program changed his life.

"Before coming to the academy, I knew some things about money, but money matters taught me the difference between wants and needs, and how to maybe the right times to spend, when to save," he said.

The Hardesty Transition Academy offers a two-year program for people with intellectual developmental disabilities. Program Director Nuceka Chatman said it helps students learn skills like managing their emotions, cultural diversity, and living standards.

"A lot of individuals of the intellectual developmental disability or autism population are sometimes swept to the side. You're forgetting about the skillset that they provide. It may not be the typical neurodiverse skillsets that you see, but there's still a lot of skills that they can bring to the table and that's something that we want to showcase to our community," said Chatman.

As the graduates received their diplomas and turned their tassels, they looked forward to their future, while also taking a little bit of advice from Eminem.

"Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or would you just let it slip?" said Spencer.

Spencer said he would live at the academy for one more year and then move into phase 2 of The Village apartments once they opened.