People Travel The Country To Celebrate Thanksgiving Holiday With Loved Ones

Millions traveled across the country on Wednesday to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones.

Police say people need to buckle up, don’t text and drive, and make sure their vehicles are safe with the right tire pressure and emergency supplies inside.

The vast majority of people will drive to their destination for Thanksgiving, but many will fly through Tulsa International Airport.

“AAA is expecting record-setting travel volume this year for Thanksgiving by all modes of transportation,” said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

AAA expects nearly 72 million people will be on the roads this holiday week.

The Cinowsky family is one of those families, driving from Annapolis, Maryland, to New York City to see the Macy’s parade.

“The memories we can make are one of a kind,” they said.

Airlines say that nearly three million people flew on Wednesday.

The FAA opened some areas in the sky normally reserved for only the military in hopes of making things go more smoothly.

Snow in Colorado delayed hundreds of flights in Denver and not enough air traffic controllers caused delays at Newark Liberty Airport.

“We left way early and we got here and checked in and it was super easy and we were very surprised,” said Mary Evans, a traveler.

Thousands also decided to travel by train.

“It’s probably a more green mode of transportation and also there’s like a sense of community when you take the train,” said Noah Rottman. “I think that’s awesome. And you get to like watch people.”

“I'm feeling good, I'm more nervous about my dog behaving,” said Sophie Landeck.

AAA says the busiest days for people traveling home will be on Sunday and Thursday will see the least traffic.