DC Debrief: Congress Faces Busy Weeks Ahead To Tackle Funding And Defense Bills

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 10:53 am
With the 118th Congress nearing its conclusion, lawmakers are gearing up for a hectic final stretch before the holiday recess.
Among the top priorities are a continuing resolution to fund the government, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill.
News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell and Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron discuss in this week's DC Debrief.
