Tulsa's Joseph Williams Named The AAC Freshman Of The Year, 3 Others Honored

Wide receiver Joseph Williams was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year as he and three other Golden Hurricane were named to The American all-league teams, as chosen by the league’s 14 head coaches, it was announced on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Kamdyn Benjamin, linebacker Gavin Potter, and offensive lineman Walter Young Bear each earned third-team accolades. In addition to his freshman of the year award, Williams was named an honorable mention.

Williams became the first Hurricane player to win The American Freshman of the Year. He emerged late in the season with three straight games of 100 or more yards receiving, only the second TU freshman to do so, and finished the campaign with 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 19.6 yards per reception, which was 12th best in the nation.

Moments after the announcement for Williams, the wide receiver announced on social media that he was entering the transfer portal.





The American’s leader in receptions and third in yards, Benjamin completed the season with 70 catches for 822 yards and six touchdowns. He had a career-long 75-yard score in the comeback against UTSA, a game in which he recorded three touchdown grabs. Benjamin also added a punt return TD in the season opener over Northwestern State.

Potter comfortably led the Tulsa defense in tackles, recording 75 stops in 12 games and 12 starts. The Broken Arrow native also led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss totaling -33 yards. He added a 7-yard sack and recorded four quarterback hits on the year.

Young Bear was a reliable figure on the Tulsa offensive line. He started every game at right guard for the Golden Hurricane, one of two on the line to start every game and the only one to do so at the same position.