Coach Eric Konkol Previews Tulsa Hosting OSU At Reynolds Center

Tulsa Basketball hosts OSU at the Reynolds Center for the first time since 2018.

-

The University of Tulsa men's basketball team hosts in-state rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

This marks the 116th meeting between the Golden Hurricane and Cowboys, with OSU leading the all-time series 76-39. Tulsa is 2-1 at home against OSU, including a 74-71 win in their last matchup in 2018. The Cowboys have won the last two meetings, including a 72-57 victory last season.

Both teams are coming off losses; Tulsa fell 74-71 to Georgia State after a last-second shot and foul in the Jacksonville Classic, though they beat Detroit Mercy 63-44 the previous day. Oklahoma State went 1-2 at the Charleston Classic, beating Miami but losing to FAU and Nevada.

Graduate guard Dwon Odom, second on the team with 13.1 points per game, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Georgia State. Keaston Willis leads Tulsa in scoring with 13.5 points per game and had 15 and 18 points in the Classic. Braeden Carrington leads in rebounding with 5.4 per game.

First-year head coach Steve Lutz has guided Oklahoma State to a 3-0 start before the Charleston Classic. Marchelus Avery leads the Cowboys with 13.3 points per game, while Tulsa native Bryce Thompson averages a career-high 12.2 points and recently became the 45th OSU player to score 1,000 career points. Abou Ousmane adds 12.0 points per game.