Q&A: Oklahoma State Superintendent Proposes Elections For School Superintendents

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters proposes making school superintendents elected officials, arguing it would enhance accountability and transparency in education, amid concerns over union influence. A bill detailing the transition is forthcoming.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is proposing a major shift in how public school district superintendents are selected. According to a news release, Walters said he is planning legislation to allow voters to pick superintendents instead of school boards.

What significant change is State Superintendent Ryan Walters proposing?

State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants voters in every school district to elect their superintendent. Walters' office said it's still writing legislation on how this exactly would work.

How are superintendents currently selected in Oklahoma?

Under current state law, school superintendents are hired by local school boards. These boards are composed of members elected by district voters.

What reasons does Walters give for proposing this change?

Walters cites concerns about the "entrenched influence of radical teacher union agendas," which he claims influence many superintendents to oppose reforms introduced by conservative leadership. He argues making superintendents directly accountable to voters will ensure what he calls greater transparency and alignment with public education priorities.

“We have seen rogue school administrators ignore the will of the parents and taxpayers in their district to inject pornography into schools, cover up the sexual misconduct of teachers, allow students to lick each other’s toes, and even be arrested by public intoxication on school grounds,” said Walters. “Parents are rightfully horrified by this kind of misconduct, and it’s time to put parents in control over their neighborhood schools by giving voters a direct way to hold superintendents accountable. I will never back down to the unions and the woke mob that exerts undue influence over our schools, and I know Oklahoma parents won’t either.”

What details are included in Walters’ proposal?

The proposal, which will be outlined in a forthcoming bill, addresses several administrative details, including:

Dates for primary and general elections Eligibility requirements for candidates Rules for Filling Superintendent Vacancies Processes for determining superintendent compensation

What are the current state requirements to become a school superintendent in Oklahoma?

Hold Principal Certification or Completion of a building-level leadership skills program in education administration Certification that is Oklahoma approved, and includes a standard master’s degree. Earn a master’s degree in education or a related field. Completion of a district-level leadership skills program in education administration that is Oklahoma-approved OR *Per House Bill 2790 (effective 8/25/12) Completion of an Oklahoma-approved master’s degree in education administration between 7/1/05 and 8/25/12 A passing score on Superintendent Oklahoma Subject Area Tests Two years of successful teaching experience in an Oklahoma public or private school accredited by the Oklahoma State Board of Education Oklahoma State Department of Education

What potential impacts could this proposal have?

If implemented, this proposal could significantly alter the structure of school district governance because then superintendents would be directly accountable to voters, instead of the school board.

What’s next for the proposal?

Walters' office said the full text of the bill is expected to be released soon. The bill would then go through the legislative process including committee hearings and several votes. The final step of the legislative process is Governor Kevin Stitt would could either sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.