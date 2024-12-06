Two Workers Killed In Overnight Incident At Port Of Catoosa

Two workers were found dead at Sooner Coating at the Port of Catoosa in Tulsa. OSHA is now investigating the overnight incident.

Co-workers, family, and friends are heartbroken over the deaths of two men who were working at a business in the Port of Catoosa.

The two men were employed by Sooner Coating. When employees arrived at work, they discovered the situation and immediately called 911.

First responders received initial reports of someone being trapped, but upon arrival, they learned there was no one to rescue. While the specifics of the event are still unclear, Andy Little from the Tulsa Fire Department reported that the two men were pinned under a large sheet of metal during the overnight shift. He confirmed that these men were the only employees working at Sooner Coating at the time.

"Using a crane-type system to work, it appears that the materials they were working with shifted in some manner, trapping them in," said Little.

There is limited information available about Sooner Coating online, but it appears to be a small construction and painting company that has been in business since 2005.

In an email, OSHA stated that it had begun an investigation to determine what happened.

"Tulsa Police, Rogers County, and none of us will be involved in that investigation. That is beyond our jurisdiction," said Little.

The names and ages of the two men have not yet been released, and the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. According to the Department of Labor website, there have been no OSHA violations for Sooner Coating going back to 1972, which is as far back as the database allows.