Where To Watch Championship Weekend In College Football

Championship weekend features high-stakes matchups, including Boise State vs. UNLV for a College Football Playoff spot, Texas vs. Georgia in an SEC rematch, Penn State vs. Oregon in the Big Ten, and title games in the ACC and Big 12.

Big 12: No. 20 UNLV at No. 10 Boise State

7 p.m. Friday on Fox

A rematch between the best two teams in the Mountain West Conference. This is a big one as there is also a spot in the College Football Playoff available for the winner of this game.

Boise State defeated UNLV 29-24 in October, with Ashton Jeanty’s fourth-quarter touchdown. Jeanty, who has 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, looks to make one final Heisman statement.

UNLV enters on a four-game winning streak. Defensively, UNLV has been solid against the run, allowing no more than 107 yards in a game since the loss to Boise State.

Big 12: No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Arizona State

11:00 a.m. on ABC

AT&T Stadium hosts Saturday's matchup between Iowa State and Arizona State. Both teams, who finished 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play, were not expected to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. Arizona State, in particular, has exceeded expectations under Kenny Dillingham, defying a dismal preseason outlook.

Iowa State opened the season with seven wins, followed by a two-game losing streak, but closed strong with victories over Cincinnati, Utah, and Kansas State. Arizona State, after a 3-9 2023 season, won its last five games, including two wins over ranked opponents, Kansas State and BYU.

Iowa State led the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing just 19.6 points per game. The Cyclones also boasted two 1,000-yard wide receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Arizona State ranked in the top five in both scoring offense and defense, with running back Cam Skattebo contributing over 1,800 total yards and 19 touchdowns.

SEC: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas

3 p.m. on ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns meet in a highly anticipated rematch. In the first meeting on Oct. 19, Texas hosted Georgia, but the Bulldogs won 30-15, shutting down the Longhorns' offense.

Georgia needed help in the final weeks of the SEC campaign, and Texas had to defeat Texas A&M for the spot in Atlanta. However, both teams are expected to make the College Football Playoff, regardless of the outcome in Saturday's game in Atlanta.

Georgia has dominated the SEC in recent years, this is the fourth straight appearance in the championship game, but have only won once, losing twice to Alabama. The Bulldogs struggled late in the season, losing to Ole Miss, underperforming against UMass, and narrowly beating Georgia Tech in a great eight-overtime thriller.

Texas finished 11-1, with its only loss to Georgia. The Longhorns have won five straight games, including a win over Texas A&M last week.

ACC: No. 17 Clemson vs. No. 8 SMU

7 p.m. on ABC

Clemson needed help in the final week, as Miami’s loss to Syracuse pushed the Tigers into the game, while SMU’s perfect conference record earned them a spot.

This is the first meeting between the programs since SMU joined the ACC. After an early-season loss to BYU, SMU won nine straight games, with only one win coming by fewer than seven points, finishing the season 11-1. Clemson, at 9-3, lost two of its final five games, including a tough loss to South Carolina.

The game, held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is crucial for Clemson to reach the College Football Playoff, while SMU could still make it with a close loss. SMU coach Rhett Lashley has recently question if teams in SMU's position would want to play in future championship games if losing meant being left out of the playoff format.

This is the first season for SMU in the ACC after leaving the American Athletic Conference.

Big Ten: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon

7 p.m. on CBS

Oregon takes their undefeated record into this season’s championship weekend and will face Penn State in the Big Ten Championship, marking the Ducks' appearance in the championship game a special one. This is the first year for Oregon in the Big 10.

Oregon's 12-0 season included wins over Boise State, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington. The Ducks had only one close win in their final six games, with five blowouts, and are ranked No. 1 across all major polls.

Penn State, 11-1 this season, advanced after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, with their only defeat coming in a close game against the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are aiming for their fifth Big Ten title and first since 2016. James Franklin the head coach has been under fire for not performing well in big games.