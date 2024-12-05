Oklahoma State's Board Of Regents Schedules Special Meeting To Evaluate Employment

The Oklahoma State Board of Regents will discuss OSU football staff employment, following the team's 3-9 season.

-

The Oklahoma State Board of Regents will hold a special meeting on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

There is speculation that the meeting will involve Head Coach Mike Gundy.

What Is The OSU Board Of Regents Meeting About?

During the meeting, the board may enter an Executive Session, to evaluate matters related to the employment of OSU football staff, which could involve reviewing performance, contracts, or future planning.

According to the board’s policy manual, the board is required to approve personnel actions concerning head coaches but no other personnel actions on the football staff would require board approval.

Why Might The Board Regents Be Discussing The Head Coach?

The Cowboys finished with a 3-9 record in 2024, marking their worst performance under Coach Mike Gundy and failing to secure a win in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys have already parted ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. OSU ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense, giving up 500 yards per game. Offensively, the Cowboys weren’t much better.

What is Mike Gundy’s Contract Status?

News On 6 obtained a copy of Mike Gundy’s contract. The head coach is on a 5-year rollover contract with the current term ending at the close of 2028. If the University were to fire him without cause before the end of this year, it appears based on the language of his contract that he would be owed approximately 24 million dollars.

What Happens After The Executive Session?

After returning to the public session, the board may vote or announce decisions based on the discussion in the Executive Session. This could include contract extensions, terminations, or other employment actions.

Why it's private:

Under the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act (§307B.1), discussions involving personnel matters can be conducted in closed sessions to protect sensitive details about employment.