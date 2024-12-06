Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Young Mother In Her Home

A Tulsa man has been arrested for the murder of Arianna Doyle, who was shot in her bedroom in Tulsa.

A Tulsa man is in custody, accused of murdering a woman in November.

Charles Basham is charged with felony murder in the death of Arianna Doyle, who was found shot to death in her bedroom by her mother on Sunday, Nov. 24. Doyle was believed to be home alone Sunday morning when someone fired a shot through her bedroom window at the back of the house.

What happened to Arianna Doyle?

Arianna Doyle was found shot to death in her bedroom at her home near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue early Sunday, November 24.

Her mother, Taya Myers, discovered her body after returning from her overnight shift as a nurse. Police believe Doyle was home alone when someone shot through her bedroom window.

What do we know about Arianna Doyle? What Has her family said about her?

Taya Myers, Arianna's mother, described her daughter as caring, loving, kind, and funny. She said Arianna enjoyed listening to music, singing, and, above all, spending time with her family.

Arianna had a daughter, Amina, who is turning seven. Amina had been with her father over the weekend, sparing her from witnessing the crime.

How did the police identify the suspect?

Police arrested Charles Basham, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arianna Doyle. A probable cause affidavit reveals that Basham was suspected of burglarizing Doyle's home a few months before the murder and had a previous connection to her.

Police were able to track Basham's whereabouts through records linked to his car and cell phone, as well as license plate cameras.

What led to Charles Basham's arrest?

Investigators used several methods to track Basham down, including records from his car, cell phone, and license plate cameras. Basham was located after the police connected these pieces of evidence to his movements before and after the crime.

What is the current status of the investigation?

As of now, the investigation is ongoing. Tulsa Police have charged Basham with first-degree murder, and they continue to gather information to understand the full circumstances of the crime.