History Making Air Force Pilot Inspires Tulsa Youth and Celebrates Women in Aviation

Oklahoma's Women in Aviation Luncheon celebrated the achievements of women in aerospace, featuring Colonel Nicole Malachowski, the first female Thunderbird pilot, inspiring youth to pursue aviation careers.

Aviation and Aerospace is Oklahoma's second largest industry, contributing $44 billion to the state's economy.

Those in the aviation field celebrated the industry's success and highlighted the importance of women's contributions to it during this year's Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day Luncheon.

It was a morning on the ground spent celebrating the skies as folks from all over the state recognized the success of Oklahoma's aviation and aerospace industry.

"This is a day to commemorate all of the accomplishments and all of the future capabilities that women have to the state's second largest industry which is aviation, aerospace, and defense," said Grayson Ardies, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

An industry full of opportunity, but not always for women, "the number one challenge that this industry has, not just in Oklahoma but across the country, is its workforce, and what better way to tap into solving that workforce challenge by trying to encourage more women to join this field," Ardies said.

Those of all ages were at this year's event, but Colonel Nicole Malachowski, a Retired United States Air Force Pilot, had a message for a specific generation.

"I look out at the young people that are here today, just the excitement in their eyes and I know that this event is going to be a catalyst for many of them to pursue their own dreams in aviation," she said.

She knew because she helped break a barrier for these students. "I guess the one thing that's kind of interesting is I was the first woman pilot with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds," said Colonel Malachowski.

Colonel Malachowski said 6 other women had since become Thunderbird pilots. Something she said continued to inspire her and other young women to join the field.

"A lot of people ask what's the most important thing about being a first, and I think that's what it is, if you want to open the door in a way that the door stays open for women to follow behind you," said Colonel Malachowski.

Colonel Malachowski was also an inductee into the Women's National Hall of Fame.

Oklahoma celebrates Women in Aviation every December 9th, which is the birthday of Chickasaw aviator Pearl Carter Scott who in 1929 became the youngest pilot in the country at 13 years old.