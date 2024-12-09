Tulsa Dream Center's 'Christmas Mall' Focuses On Empowering Parents

The Tulsa Dream Center’s Christmas Mall is doubling its toy giveaway to 20,000 this year, with a new approach that empowers parents by wrapping and labeling gifts in their names for a more personal holiday experience.

The Tulsa Dream Center is gearing up for its annual ‘Christmas Mall’ giveaway, with big changes this year.

Tim Newton from the Dream Center says they’re doubling last year’s toy giveaway, planning to hand out 20,000 toys this Christmas.

This year, the Dream Center is shifting its focus to make parents the heroes.

“I grew up not getting much for Christmas,” Newton said. "The times when my parents gave me something were the most special. I want to give that same experience to parents now, so they can be the ones their kids look up to as heroes."

In the past, the drive-through giveaway at their parking lot caused traffic backups and long waits.

Now, organizers are wrapping and labeling gifts with parents’ names, so kids receive them directly from their families. Newton says donations are still needed, especially toys for girls in kindergarten through 8th grade.

“We have drop-off locations at Chick-fil-A on 41st and Yale and here at the Dream Center,” Newton said. "We’re really in desperate need of girl toys this year. We have plenty of toys for boys, but we’re short on items for girls."

The Christmas Mall runs Dec. 16 through Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with plans to serve about 500 families each day.

Parents need to register to reserve an appointment for the Christmas Mall.

Registration is available by clicking HERE.