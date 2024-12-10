Salvation Army In Need Of Volunteers For Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help sort, pack and distribute this year’s Angel Tree donations at the Joy Center.

5,400: People Signed Up for The Angel Tree Program

There are 5,400 children, senior citizens and families counting on the Angel Tree Program this year in Tulsa.

“The unique thing we found this year was people that came and said, ‘I’m usually the one shopping, and this is the year that I need help,’” said Major Charlotte Gargis with the Salvation Army.

1,570: Angel Tree Gifts Unaccounted For

Out of the 5,400 angels signed up, 1,570 total are missing their gifts.

841: Adopted Angels Whose Gifts Haven't Been Returned

841 gifts have been bought but have yet to be received by the Salvation Army. Toys can be dropped off at Woodland Hills Mall or any Tulsa Mattress Firm locations.

“Sometimes we forget that we have to have them in house way before Christmas so we can process them and assure they go to the right family and the right time so they can have them in their home by Christmas morning,” said Gargis.

729: Unadopted Angels

729 people haven't had someone sign up to buy Christmas gifts for them. You can adopt an angel at Woodland Hills Mall or online. Angel Tree

400: Volunteer Hour Slots Available

Between now and December 19th, there are more than 400 volunteer slots for people to sign up.

150: Years of Service

The Salvation Army has been serving communities across the United States for more than 150 years.

**Numbers are as of Dec. 9, 2024