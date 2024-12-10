Danny Stutsman Named All-SEC First Team, 3 Other Sooners Honored

Stutsman was named to the All-SEC First Team, junior defensive lineman R Mason Thomas to the Second Team, and senior defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and redshirt sophomore long snapper Ben Anderson to the Third Team.

Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman was named to the All-SEC First Team, junior defensive lineman R Mason Thomas to the Second Team, and senior defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and redshirt sophomore long snapper Ben Anderson to the Third Team, as announced by the SEC on Tuesday. Selections were made by head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Who is Danny Stutsman

Stutsman, a Butkus Award finalist, started all 12 games at middle linebacker, ranking 4th in the SEC and 22nd nationally with 9.1 tackles per game. He posted 109 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 3 QB hurries. He led the Sooners in tackles in 8 games, including a career-high 19 tackles against Missouri. With 109 tackles this season, Stutsman has surpassed 100 tackles for three consecutive years, the first Sooner to do so since 2010. He has 376 career tackles, ranking 9th in Oklahoma history.

R Mason Thomas

Thomas, who started 10 of 12 games, ranks 4th in the SEC with 9 sacks. He also leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 11 QB hurries, while adding 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries, including a touchdown. Thomas earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors in September and was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in November after a standout performance against Alabama. Six of his 9 sacks came in the fourth quarter while protecting leads.

Billy Bowman Jr.

Bowman Jr. started all 12 games at safety, ranking 4th on the team with 54 tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions (2) and fumble recoveries (2). He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 3 pass breakups. In his career, Bowman has totaled 189 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 14 pass breakups. He ranks 4th in school history with 251 career interception return yards.

Ben Anderson

Anderson, a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, has been Oklahoma’s long snapper for punts and placekicks for the past two seasons. He contributed to a placekicking unit that converted 30 of 31 PAT attempts and 17 of 21 field goals, and a punting unit that ranks 10th nationally with 42.6 yards per punt.