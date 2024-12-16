Broken Arrow Police Spread Holiday Cheer With 'Shop With A Cop'

Broken Arrow police teamed up with local families and volunteers for the "Shop With a Cop" event, helping more than 30 kids pick out Christmas gifts and get them wrapped for the holiday season.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 7:16 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow police took more than 30 children on a shopping adventure over the weekend as part of the annual "Shop With a Cop" event.

The lucky kids were paired with officers at Walmart to pick out Christmas gifts.

After shopping, Walmart provided breakfast and wrapping supplies, and alumni from the Citizen's Police Academy volunteered to wrap the gifts, ensuring the children had everything ready for Christmas morning.

The event brought joy to families and helped spread holiday cheer.
