Broken Arrow Police Spread Holiday Cheer With 'Shop With A Cop'

Monday, December 16th 2024, 7:16 am
Broken Arrow police took more than 30 children on a shopping adventure over the weekend as part of the annual "Shop With a Cop" event.
The lucky kids were paired with officers at Walmart to pick out Christmas gifts.
After shopping, Walmart provided breakfast and wrapping supplies, and alumni from the Citizen's Police Academy volunteered to wrap the gifts, ensuring the children had everything ready for Christmas morning.
The event brought joy to families and helped spread holiday cheer.
