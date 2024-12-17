Fire At HollyFrontier Refinery In Tulsa Extinguished

A fire at the Holly Frontier refinery sent black smoke into the air across Tulsa on Monday.

By: News On 6

The oil refinery is located at South Union Avenue and W. 17th Street.

The fire was visible on a News On 6 Osage SkyCam network camera and was at the base of a flare stack at the refinery.

Flare stacks allow refineries to burn off excess gas as they manage unpredictable amounts of pressure.

So far, it's unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries. Osage Drone 6 showed refinery firefighters fighting a fire at the base of the tower in what appeared to be a pool of black liquid.

The refinery sent News On 6 the following statement:

"At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 16, HF Sinclair responded to an operational upset that led to a fire at our Tulsa West refinery. Our response team immediately followed process and the fire was extinguished."

Fires have broken out a handful of times at the refinery in the past 15 years. In 2018, a fire started in the wastewater treatment unit. Another fire was quickly extinguished in 2015 and an explosive fire occurred back in 2012.

