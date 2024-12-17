Step-By-Step Guide To Registering A Drone With The FAA

Ready to fly your drone in Oklahoma? Check out this easy step-by-step guide to register your drone with the FAA.

Drones are classified as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), meaning they are regulated similarly to other aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Whether for recreational or commercial use, registering your drone is a legal requirement under U.S. federal law. Failure to register your drone could result in fines and penalties, including civil fines

To help drone operators comply with the law, here is a step-by-step guide to registering your drone in Oklahoma:

Step 1: Visit the FAA DroneZone

Go to the FAA DroneZone to start the registration process.

Step 2: Gather the Required Information

Prepare the following details to complete your registration:

Email address Physical and mailing address Phone number Make and model of your drone Remote ID serial number (found in the "About" section of your drone's app) Credit or debit card for payment.

Step 3: Pay the Registration Fee

The FAA requires a $5 registration fee for each drone.

Step 4: Post Your Registration Number

Once registered, post the FAA registration number on the outside of your drone where it is clearly visible.

Submission Request Period

Airspace authorization applicants must submit their requests at least 60 days before the desired operation date to ensure proper processing. According to the FAA website, submissions made within the 60-day time frame risk not being processed, potentially leading to cancellations or denials. FAA officials said that Airspace Authorizations are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Delayed applications could result in an inability to conduct Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) operations, emphasizing the importance of timely submissions for operational success.

Optional: Register Multiple Drones as a Business or Organization

If you need to register more than one drone under a single account:

1.) Go to FAA DroneZone and click "Create an account" to set up a profile.

2.) Use the Part 107 dashboard to register drones in the UAS inventory. (What is Part 107)

3.) Add additional users to your account as needed.

For more information, refer to the FAA’s official registration guide HERE.