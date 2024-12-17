Step-By-Step Guide To Registering A Drone With The FAA

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 3:07 pm
Drones are classified as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), meaning they are regulated similarly to other aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Whether for recreational or commercial use, registering your drone is a legal requirement under U.S. federal law. Failure to register your drone could result in fines and penalties, including civil fines
To help drone operators comply with the law, here is a step-by-step guide to registering your drone in Oklahoma:
Go to the FAA DroneZone to start the registration process.
Prepare the following details to complete your registration:
The FAA requires a $5 registration fee for each drone.
Once registered, post the FAA registration number on the outside of your drone where it is clearly visible.
Airspace authorization applicants must submit their requests at least 60 days before the desired operation date to ensure proper processing. According to the FAA website, submissions made within the 60-day time frame risk not being processed, potentially leading to cancellations or denials. FAA officials said that Airspace Authorizations are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Delayed applications could result in an inability to conduct Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) operations, emphasizing the importance of timely submissions for operational success.
Optional: Register Multiple Drones as a Business or Organization
If you need to register more than one drone under a single account:
1.) Go to FAA DroneZone and click "Create an account" to set up a profile.
2.) Use the Part 107 dashboard to register drones in the UAS inventory. (What is Part 107)
3.) Add additional users to your account as needed.
For more information, refer to the FAA’s official registration guide HERE.
December 17th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024