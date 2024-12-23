Tulsa 3rd Graders Use Writing Skills to Help Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Zarrow Elementary third graders used their writing and drawing skills to create descriptions and artwork to help shelter dogs find homes this holiday season.

Monday, December 23rd 2024, 10:20 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa third graders put their writing and artistic talents to work to help shelter dogs get adopted this holiday season.

Students at Zarrow Elementary School wrote descriptions of dogs based on information provided by the shelter.

The descriptions are displayed in front of the dogs’ kennels, giving potential adopters a glimpse into each animal’s personality.

In addition to the descriptions, the students created colorful drawings of the dogs to accompany their work, adding a personal touch to the displays.
