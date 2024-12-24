Barnsdall Churches Offer Holiday Support To Families Still Recovering From May Tornadoes

Barnsdall churches are uniting to support families recovering from tornadoes by hosting holiday events, providing meals, and sharing gifts.

By: Chinh Doan

Christmas feels much different this year for many people in Barnsdall still working to recover from two tornadoes.

The town has eight churches, and they all were impacted in some way.

The tornadoes destroyed some church buildings, but their congregations are still coming together to help people observe Christmas.

Security video from First Baptist Church of Barnsdall showed a deadly EF-4 tornado passing through the town May 6th, leaving a path of destruction.

“It took a major portion of our roof off, and we had metal scattered everywhere,” said Pastor Gerald Biswell with First Baptist Church of Barnsdall.

Biswell said insurance has paid about $250,000 dollars in repairs so far.

While the sanctuary is tied up with repairs, the church is holding services in its fellowship hall and loaning its family center to Barnsdall Freewill Baptist Church after the same tornado destroyed that congregation's church.

“Sometimes you find out how strong you are when tough times come, and it’s a pretty resilient group of people here,” said Biswell.

This Christmas season, church members are trying to give families in Barnsdall a sense of normalcy.

Members are hosting Christmas gatherings and giveaways.

“We’ve been putting together boxes for families that are without,” said Lori Harper with First Baptist Church of Barnsdall. “We have children here in our own church and families that have no home anymore. We have families that have been seriously affected.”

First Baptist and Freewill Baptist churches are also pitching in money to make the holidays more special than usual.

“They donated some Christmas meals, and our church family got together and came up with hams and entire Christmas meal plus extra foods,” said Harper. “We came up with extra gifts for the children and a bible for each family. We want to share our blessings.”

While the tornado has taken so much from this small town, those who call it home know some things will always remain.

“You can’t take away family, you can’t take away community, and you certainly can’t take away God’s love for each of us,” said Harper.

The church will be having volunteers drop off groceries and gifts to families in need and hopes to reopen the sanctuary in January.

Most of the churches in Barnsdall say they have not lost many members since the tornadoes, despite some people having to move out of town to find places to live.