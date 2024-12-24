Black Wall Street Business Center Hits Full Capacity, Boosts Tulsa Entrepreneurs
Tulsa's Black Wall Street Business Center has reached full capacity, providing entrepreneurs with collaborative opportunities and resources to grow their businesses.
Tuesday, December 24th 2024, 7:57 am
By:
Jonathan Polasek
TULSA, Okla. -
The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce has announced that its new coworking space, the Black Wall Street Business Center, is at full occupancy.
This shared space allows for the entrepreneurs to not only grow their business but to collaborate with other businesses in the shared space as well.
Here are some key points about the Chamber's shared space and why Chamber leaders believe there is even more room to grow.
- The Black Wall Street Business Center is Tulsa's first minority-focused coworking space, designed for entrepreneurs and business owners to collaborate and share services.
- The Chamber President, Kuma Roberts, emphasized the importance of shared services in helping businesses grow and succeed together.
- Fifi Martin, the owner of The Nameplate Lady, a business specializing in custom laser-cut merchandise, is one of the entrepreneurs benefiting from the space. She appreciates the opportunity to connect with other businesses and expand her marketing reach.
- The space has helped Martin gain exposure by allowing her products to be presented to a room full of millionaires, an opportunity she said wouldn't have happened without the center.
- The coworking space can hold four or five businesses, and Roberts believes it is already helping these businesses expand.
- The Black Wall Street Chamber offers additional resources for its members, such as access to conference and meeting rooms.
- The goal of the space is to foster collaboration among entrepreneurs, reflecting the spirit of the original Greenwood and Black Wall Street.
- Businesses interested in joining the Black Wall Street Business Center can find more information on the Chamber's website.
Jonathan Polasek
Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.