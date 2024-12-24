Black Wall Street Business Center Hits Full Capacity, Boosts Tulsa Entrepreneurs

Tulsa's Black Wall Street Business Center has reached full capacity, providing entrepreneurs with collaborative opportunities and resources to grow their businesses.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce has announced that its new coworking space, the Black Wall Street Business Center, is at full occupancy.

This shared space allows for the entrepreneurs to not only grow their business but to collaborate with other businesses in the shared space as well.

Here are some key points about the Chamber's shared space and why Chamber leaders believe there is even more room to grow.