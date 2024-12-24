7-Year-Old Hosts Radio Show Encouraging Reading, Trying New Foods

While many 7-year-olds spend their time playing with toys or watching cartoons, second-grader Honour Rose is hosting her own radio show.

By: News On 6

Honour invites special guests to discuss their favorite books and foods on her program, Honour’s Society. News On 6’s Ryan Gillin was there for the first taping.

“Hey readers and eaters, it’s your girl Honour Rose, the host of Honour’s Society, where we eat, we read, and we review,” Honour opened the show.

Honour, who is passionate about storytelling, wanted to create a space for kids to explore new foods and books.

“I wanted kids to try new foods and read books with their mom too. I want to encourage kids to do that. I like reading with my mama, and I want kids to do that too,” Honour said.

The Christmas-themed episode featured Pastor Steven Wiley as a guest. Honour asked him about his favorite book before diving into the main topic—the meaning of Christmas.

Angela Chambers, founder of the Greenwood Beat radio station, says Honour’s show exemplifies how young people can make a difference.

“They don’t have to wait until they are older. They are already amazing who they are and who they are created to be in this particular time. They can do extraordinary things, and we are going to see that on Honour’s Society. You will be amazed at her gifts and talents as well as the people coming on her show,” Chambers said.

Honour hopes her show inspires other kids to try new things and pursue their passions without waiting.

“That was another Honour’s Society. Thanks for joining, bye!” Honour said as she closed the show.

The episode premiered Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. on GreenwoodBeat.com and will re-air on Christmas at noon.