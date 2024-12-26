Tulsa Christmas Cleanup Q&A: What To Do With Holiday Trash

Find out what holiday trash can be recycled, what belongs in the trash, and how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Tulsa.

By: Jonathan Polasek

As families across Tulsa unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning, the city of Tulsa has some reminders about what to do with all that trash that comes from unwrapping those holiday gifts. Here's what you need to know about what can be recycled and what can be thrown in the trash to keep things eco-friendly.

Q: What items from Christmas cleanup can be recycled in the blue cart?

A: You can recycle cardboard boxes, plain wrapping paper (without foil or glitter), and paper gift bags (as long as you remove ribbons and plastic handles). These can go in your blue recycling cart along with your usual recyclables like aluminum cans, glass bottles, and plastic containers.

Q: What should be thrown in the trash instead of the recycling cart?

A: Items that cannot be recycled include shiny or glittery wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, bubble wrap, Styrofoam, and plastic bags. Additionally, tinsel, Christmas lights, and food-soiled containers should go in your gray trash cart.

Q: What should I do with my live Christmas tree after the holidays?

A: If you have a live Christmas tree, you can place it at the curb on your regular collection day. However, it must be cut into 4-foot sections to fit in the trucks.

Alternatively, you can drop it off at the City's Mulch Site, where it will be turned into mulch, but make sure to remove all decorations first.

Curbside Pickup Instructions (Live & Artificial Trees)

For residents who prefer curbside disposal, Christmas trees (both live and artificial) will be picked up by the City of Tulsa as part of regular trash service. To ensure the trees can be collected by the City’s trash trucks, the following guidelines must be followed:

Trees must be cut in sections of 4 feet or less Trees must be placed at the curb on your regular collection day and be located next to your gray trash cart; trees CANNOT be placed in the blue recycling bin Trees that do not meet these requirements cannot be collected curbside

Mulch Site Drop-Off (Live Trees Only)

Residents of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, and Jenks can also drop off their live Christmas trees at the City of Tulsa's Mulch Site, located at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. This option is available for live trees only, and all decorations (such as ornaments, tinsel, and lights) must be removed before dropping off. The trees will be repurposed as mulch, contributing to the City’s sustainability efforts.

Mulch Site Drop-Off Details:

Location: 2100 N. 145th East Ave Hours: Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays and Sundays are for residents only) Requirements: Only live trees free of decorations will be accepted

Q: Where can I find more details on sorting holiday trash?

A: For more information, you can check the city’s guide.