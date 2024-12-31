Firefighters Respond To Semi-Truck Fire Near Creek Turnpike

Firefighters quickly contained a fuel truck fire near East 11th Street and the Creek Turnpike Tuesday morning, with no injuries reported.

By: News On 6

A semi-truck caught fire near East 11th Street and the Creek Turnpike around 6 a.m. Tuesday, prompting a hazmat response.

The cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters quickly contained the fire, which started in the cab and spread to one of the tank areas of the truck. The truck was not carrying full tanks.

Firefighters from Oak Grove, Rolling Hills, and Tulsa responded to the scene.

Officials said the truck driver initially ran a short distance away while the truck was burning and was not injured.

Tulsa police are investigating the incident, and crews are working to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.