5 Things To Know About Salvation Army's Efforts To Tackle Tulsa's Dangerous Cold

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Tulsa has expanded its services with emergency beds, a warming station, and round-the-clock operations to protect individuals and families from dangerously cold temperatures.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

As dangerously cold temperatures grip downtown Tulsa, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is taking critical steps to ensure no one is left out in the cold. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Expanded Shelter Capacity

The Center of Hope has increased its capacity by adding up to 40 emergency beds, bringing the total to around 300 spaces. This includes 180 adult beds and 18 family apartments, ensuring both individuals and families have a safe place to stay during extreme weather.

2. New Warming Station

To accommodate those seeking refuge from the frigid temperatures, the Center has opened a new Warming Station. This space is designed to provide immediate warmth and safety to anyone in need.

3. Round-the-Clock Operations

The shelter is now operating 24/7 to meet the increased demand caused by the bitter cold. This extended schedule ensures no one is left vulnerable to the single-digit wind chills expected to persist for several days.

4. Additional Services

Beyond offering a warm place to stay, the Center of Hope provides hot meals, clothing, and other essential services to support those in need. These resources are crucial during harsh winter conditions.

5. How You Can Help

The Salvation Army is urgently calling for financial donations to sustain their efforts. Community support is vital to help them continue providing lifesaving assistance.

Donate or Volunteer: Call 918-587-7801 or visit their website HERE.