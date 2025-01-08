Cowboys Beat Kansas State 79-66 For First Conference Win

Oklahoma State secures first conference win of the season in a 79-66 rout of Kansas State on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

By: News On 6, OSU Athletics

-

Oklahoma State secures first conference win of the season in a 79-66 rout of Kansas State on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU improved to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play, while KSU dropped to 7-7 and 1-1 in league play.

The Cowboys dominated the first half, taking a 43-24 lead into the break.

Abou Ousmane led the offensive surge with 17 first-half points, starting 6 of 6 from the field before missing his first shot. He finished the half 8 of 11.

OSU shot 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range, while the defense forced 11 K-State turnovers, resulting in 16 points off those turnovers.

K-State struggled offensively, shooting 42% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc in the first half. The Wildcats' offensive woes were compounded by their inability to protect the ball, committing 11 turnovers before halftime.

In the second half, Oklahoma State continued its dominant play, never allowing Kansas State to take control.

OSU shot 47% from the field and 43% from 3-point range, marking the first time in eight games the Cowboys surpassed 40% from beyond the arc.

Ousmane built on his strong first half and led all scorers with a season-high 27 points.

OSU's defense held firm, forcing 19 turnovers and scoring 31 of its 79 points off those turnovers. Four Cowboys recorded two or more steals.

K-State shot 51% from the field but struggled from 3-point range, hitting just 21%.

--

FROM JOHN HOLCOMB:

On Kansas State's roster:

"A lot of transfers, just like with just about every team in college basketball. Coleman Hawkins is the big man who actually... operates more like a point guard for the Wildcats. He's 6'10", transferred from Illinois. Their point guard is Dug McDaniel, 5'11", transfer from Michigan. Brendan Hausen's their best three-point shooter, and he's a transfer from Villanova."

On Oklahoma State's scoring struggles:

"The Cowboys will try to up that scoring output, and they'll need to. They're averaging just 48.5 points per game in league play after losses to Houston here last Monday and then at West Virginia on Saturday."

On the upcoming game and momentum:

"OSU a slight favorite in this game, and they'll try to get some momentum before they go on the road for two games in the state of Utah starting at Utah on Saturday."