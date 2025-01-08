Andolini's Celebrates 20 Years Of Pizza, Community, And Innovation

Andolini’s Pizzeria celebrates 20 years of success with a special collaboration featuring local influencers and a focus on community impact while reflecting on its growth and resilience.

Andolini’s Pizzeria is marking its 20th anniversary in January 2025, celebrating two decades of serving up handcrafted pies and becoming a Tulsa staple. Founder Mike Bausch credits the restaurant's success to a combination of dedication to quality and a lighthearted approach to its environment.

“We are super dedicated to what we make and take it very seriously, but never take ourselves seriously,” Bausch said. "So, the food is solid and the environment is fun."

From Owasso to Tulsa Staple

Bausch opened the first Andolini’s location in Owasso in January 2005, seeing an opportunity to fill a gap in the local market. The company has since grown to include five pizzerias, a food truck, a catering company, a location at Tulsa International Airport, and several other ventures—12 companies in total.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Andolini’s remained resilient, introducing pizza kits to adapt to changing needs. “We leaned into ingenuity and had pizza kits available that first day,” Bausch said. “We can shift on a dime and that’s one of our best attributes.”

Community and Milestones

Over the years, Andolini’s has become synonymous with Tulsa’s food culture, contributing to unique city events. In 2023, Andolini’s helped Tulsa set the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party. Proceeds from the event funded wishes for seven children through Make-A-Wish.

Social Media and Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the milestone, Andolini’s enlisted three local social media influencers to design special pizzas for the anniversary. The collaboration, which benefits City Lights Tulsa, aims to continue the celebrations beyond the anniversary day, keeping the focus on the community while highlighting the restaurant's lasting impact.

Bausch reached out to the influencers personally, drawn to their content and connection to Tulsa’s community. He sees it as a way to engage with the public while celebrating Andolini’s long success, which remains rare in the restaurant industry.

For updates on the 20th-anniversary pizzas and more, follow Andolini’s on social media @andopizza.