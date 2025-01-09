Bartlesville Library Citizenship Program Comes To Halt After Failed Vote To Keep Federal Funds

A program at the Bartlesville Public Library that helps people become American citizens might not continue after city councilors voted against funding it.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

A program at the Bartlesville Public Library that helps people become American citizens might not continue after city councilors voted against funding it.

In its 11 years, it has helped 45 people become U.S. citizens.

What does the citizenship program at the Bartlesville Public Library do?

The citizenship program offers courses to teach people English and Spanish. It also provides study sessions and tutoring for the languages, as well as learning materials for the United States Citizenship test. "...teaches English languages learning classes, Spanish classes, conversation circles and obviously citizenship so that people in our community who are interested in becoming US citizens can go through the process and do that," said Bartlesville Public Library Director Kiley Roberson.

How long has the program been going on?

The Bartlesville Public Library has offered the program for 11 years. So far, it's helped 45 people become U.S. citizens.

Why is the program stopping?

The instructor for the program is paid through a federal grant that is given to state libraries, then distributed to individual libraries. Without the grant money, the city is unable to pay the instructor, eliminating the position and ending the program.

What happened to the grant money?

In a city council meeting in January, a vote to approve the grant for the next fiscal year failed, with a 2-2 vote, one councilor was not present to vote.

"I don't think we should receive the grant, and I don't think we should provide a program unless we can also include a requirement that the participants are able to prove by green card or some means that they are in the united states lawfully," said Bartlesville City Councilor, Tim Sherrick, who voted against renewing the grant at the meeting.

Where does the grant money come from?

The money comes from a federal grant that is sent to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and then distributed to individual libraries around the state

Why can't the Bartlesville Public Library verify immigration status before offering these services?

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries administers the grant and therefore the Bartlesville Public Library cannot add stipulations to their grant requirements. The verification also requires special equipment and training that Bartlesville Public Library and staff do not have.

"To single it out and create a special process of which the library staff are not authorized or well versed in knowing how to check legal documentation or citizenship status would just be very much not something we are able to do," Roberson said.

Are citizenship tests being given to people who may be in the U.S. illegally?

The Bartlesville Public Library does not administer the test for citizenship, it only provides the learning materials necessary to prepare for the test. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Tulsa verifies immigration status before anyone can apply for and take the citizenship test.

"So, we are in essence providing, potentially, programs that are intended for residents of the state of Oklahoma, legal residents of the state of Oklahoma who are in the country lawfully, to people who are possibly in the united states unlawfully," councilor Sherrick said. Roberson said, "it would make no sense for someone to participate in the program that we offer if they do not have legal status because they would not be able to go forward and take the test at the end of the program."

Is there another way to fund this salary?

The city is currently looking for other avenues to fund the program instructor's salary through the City's operating budget.