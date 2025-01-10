Tulsa Kids Make The Most Of Snow Day With Sledding, Snowmen

How did Tulsa kids enjoy their snow day? Sledding, snowmen, and snowball fights made it the best day to play together! Jayden Brannon spoke with some of the kids enjoying the day on Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Friday, January 10th 2025, 4:38 pm

By: Jayden Brannon


TULSA, Okla. -

A snow day means many kids are outside enjoying fun winter activities.

On Riverside, some friends spent their snowy morning building a snowman, having a snowball fight, and sledding down a large hill. They said snow days are their favorite because they allow them to spend more time together, even though they attend different schools.

"Usually, when there aren’t snow days, Rylan and I don’t get to play as much because we’re busy with schoolwork. But since school’s out, we can run around and have fun," said Enzo Hinners.

Snow Day Sledding Spots:

  1. Minshall Park behind Eagle Point Apartments (71st and Sheridan)
  2. Chandler Park
  3. Hill by Warren Clinic (71st and Yale)
  4. Hill at the intersection of Houston Avenue and Riverside Drive (next to Tulsa Spotlight Theater)
  5. 64th and Yale Hill
  6. First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow
  7. Cry Baby Hill
Jayden Brannon
Jayden Brannon

Jayden Brannon joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist!

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 10th, 2025

January 8th, 2025

January 6th, 2025

January 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 11th, 2025

January 11th, 2025

January 11th, 2025

January 11th, 2025