Tulsa Kids Make The Most Of Snow Day With Sledding, Snowmen

How did Tulsa kids enjoy their snow day? Sledding, snowmen, and snowball fights made it the best day to play together! Jayden Brannon spoke with some of the kids enjoying the day on Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

A snow day means many kids are outside enjoying fun winter activities.

On Riverside, some friends spent their snowy morning building a snowman, having a snowball fight, and sledding down a large hill. They said snow days are their favorite because they allow them to spend more time together, even though they attend different schools.

"Usually, when there aren’t snow days, Rylan and I don’t get to play as much because we’re busy with schoolwork. But since school’s out, we can run around and have fun," said Enzo Hinners.

Snow Day Sledding Spots: