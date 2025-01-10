Tulsa Kids Make The Most Of Snow Day With Sledding, Snowmen

Friday, January 10th 2025, 4:38 pm
A snow day means many kids are outside enjoying fun winter activities.
On Riverside, some friends spent their snowy morning building a snowman, having a snowball fight, and sledding down a large hill. They said snow days are their favorite because they allow them to spend more time together, even though they attend different schools.
"Usually, when there aren’t snow days, Rylan and I don’t get to play as much because we’re busy with schoolwork. But since school’s out, we can run around and have fun," said Enzo Hinners.
