Kasey Alert Issued For 51-Year-Old Man In Pittsburg County

Monday, January 13th 2025, 5:11 pm

By: News On 6


A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing 51-year-old man out of Pittsburg County, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Scott Nelms was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark Carhart and a black cap.

No date or time he was last seen was given.

He's stands approximately 6-feet-tall and 185 pounds, with brown eyes.

OHP said Mr. Nelms is believed to be suicidal.

If you see him, call 911.

What Is A Kasey Alert?

A Kasey Alert was established on Nov. 1, 2023, from House Bill 1077. It is named after Kasey Russell, a 29-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen who went missing in 2016, according to the Oklahoma House of Reps.

A Kasey Alert is issued when an adult (18-59) is critically missing, which means their whereabouts are unknown and they are believed to be abducted.

