Justice Dept. Releases Special Counsel's Report On Hunter Biden

The Justice Department released Monday former special counsel David Weiss' report investigating Hunter Biden.

By: CBS News

Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2023 announced Weiss, then the U.S. attorney overseeing the investigation into Biden, had been appointed special counsel, giving him expanded powers to continue the probe.

In submitting his report to Garland, Weiss stated that he had prosecuted President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in two cases, and he noted that Hunter Biden was convicted in both. In one, a tax evasion case, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to all counts, and in the other, on felony charges related to his possession of a revolver, he was convicted on all counts by a jury.

Weiss also noted that in December, President Biden pardoned his son "for all criminal offenses he committed or may have committed over the last eleven years."

Weiss took issue with the president for issuing a news release criticizing his son's prosecution as "'selective,'" "'unfair'" and infected by "'raw politics.'" He called Mr. Biden's statement "gratuitous and wrong," and noted that while other presidents have pardoned members of their family, "none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations."

"Calling those rulings into question and injecting partisanship into the independent administration of the law undermines the very foundation of what makes America's justice system fair and equitable," Weiss wrote. "It erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law."

This is a developing story and will be updated.