No. 24 Cowgirls' Rally Comes Up Short Against Houston, 79-76

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its furious comeback attempt come up just short in a 79-76 loss to Houston on Tuesday night.

By: OSU Athletics

With its loss, the Cowgirls fell to 14-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cougars opened with six of the game's first eight points before taking a 15-6 lead with less than four minutes to go in the first quarter. However, OSU would get back-to-back treys from Macey Huard and Anna Gret Asi to get within three. Micah Gray would make it three in a row with less than two minutes to go to knot the score at 15 before Huard would add another to put OSU in front with 1:09 to go.

The two teams were tied at 18 through the first 10 minutes.

OSU took a 24-22 lead early in the second before the Cougars answered with a 5-0 run to move back in front with six minutes to play in the half. The Cowgirls would get another Asi trey and a Jadyn Wooten free throw to reclaim the lead at 28-27.

However, the Cougars would reclaim the lead a minute later with their fifth 3-pointer of the half and would add a conventional 3-point play and another trey to make it a 10-0 run and extend the margin to 37-28.

Houston would add a pair of free throws to extend the run to 12-0 over the final four minutes of the half to take a 39-28 lead at the break.

The Cougars would force a pair of Cowgirl turnovers to start the second half with a pair of layups to extend the margin to 15. Houston would use an 9-0 run through the middle of the frame to push the margin to 56-32.

Houston would outscore the Cowgirls 23-14 in the third to take a 62-42 lead into the final period.

OSU opened with six quick points in the fourth to cut the margin to 62-48 with 9:13 to go. The Cougars would answer with the next five to push the lead back to 19.

Houston would get a steal and layup at the five-minute mark to push the lead back to 20 at 73-53.

The Cowgirls' Micah Gray would bury a 3-pointer with 2:30 to go to get OSU within 10 at 73-63. OSU would get a steal and layup with a minute to go to cut the deficit to 76-69. Gray would add a layup with 48 seconds left to get OSU within five.

Stailee Heard buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and got a steal and look at another trey to tie it that rimmed out as time expired.