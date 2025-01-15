No. 24 Cowgirls' Rally Comes Up Short Against Houston, 79-76

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 10:17 pm
Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its furious comeback attempt come up just short in a 79-76 loss to Houston on Tuesday night.
With its loss, the Cowgirls fell to 14-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.
The Cougars opened with six of the game's first eight points before taking a 15-6 lead with less than four minutes to go in the first quarter. However, OSU would get back-to-back treys from Macey Huard and Anna Gret Asi to get within three. Micah Gray would make it three in a row with less than two minutes to go to knot the score at 15 before Huard would add another to put OSU in front with 1:09 to go.
The two teams were tied at 18 through the first 10 minutes.
OSU took a 24-22 lead early in the second before the Cougars answered with a 5-0 run to move back in front with six minutes to play in the half. The Cowgirls would get another Asi trey and a Jadyn Wooten free throw to reclaim the lead at 28-27.
However, the Cougars would reclaim the lead a minute later with their fifth 3-pointer of the half and would add a conventional 3-point play and another trey to make it a 10-0 run and extend the margin to 37-28.
Houston would add a pair of free throws to extend the run to 12-0 over the final four minutes of the half to take a 39-28 lead at the break.
The Cougars would force a pair of Cowgirl turnovers to start the second half with a pair of layups to extend the margin to 15. Houston would use an 9-0 run through the middle of the frame to push the margin to 56-32.
Houston would outscore the Cowgirls 23-14 in the third to take a 62-42 lead into the final period.
OSU opened with six quick points in the fourth to cut the margin to 62-48 with 9:13 to go. The Cougars would answer with the next five to push the lead back to 19.
Houston would get a steal and layup at the five-minute mark to push the lead back to 20 at 73-53.
The Cowgirls' Micah Gray would bury a 3-pointer with 2:30 to go to get OSU within 10 at 73-63. OSU would get a steal and layup with a minute to go to cut the deficit to 76-69. Gray would add a layup with 48 seconds left to get OSU within five.
Stailee Heard buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and got a steal and look at another trey to tie it that rimmed out as time expired.
January 14th, 2025
December 21st, 2024
July 10th, 2024
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025