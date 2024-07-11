Deion Burks Arrest Video Released By Authorities

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam video of a trooper arresting OU football wide receiver Deion Burks for DUI in June.

By: News On 6

Troopers said they pulled Burks over at about 3 a.m. for going 89 in a 65 mph zone and swerving around cars near Oklahoma City.

They said the trooper saw an empty bottle of tequila on the floor of the vehicle.

Troopers said Burks said he'd been drinking at a bar.

Troopers said Burks had a .09 blood alcohol content.

He's charged with misdemeanor DUI, transporting an open container and speeding.