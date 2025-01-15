Ceasefire agreement: Sen. James Lankford urges protection for Israeli citizens and hostage release

Sen. James Lankford expresses cautious optimism about the ceasefire, urging for Israeli citizen protection and hostage release by Hamas.

By: David Prock



Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla responded to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing cautious optimism about the deal while emphasizing the need for justice and safety for Israel.

In a statement posted on X, Lankford underscored his support for Israel, noting that the ceasefire must ensure the protection of Israeli citizens and the return of hostages held by Hamas.

“Hamas brutally attacked Israel and has held hostages for more than a year. There is now hope for the release of hostages and an end to the war–we all pray for peace and freedom for the hostages.,” Lankford said.

The proposed ceasefire would initiate a phased exchange of hostages and detainees and is expected to begin Sunday. Nearly 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza, with reports indicating that at least a third may have died.

