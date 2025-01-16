Man struck and killed on BA Expressway

A man trying to cross the Broken Arrow Expressway was killed on Thursday after being struck by several cars before traffic came to a stop.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Police called it a tragic accident, describing it as a combination of someone being where they shouldn’t and traffic moving at highway speeds.

Hundreds of drivers slowly passed by the scene in the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway.

911 received the call around 10:40 a.m. from one of the drivers who hit the man.

“It’s a terrible accident with multiple people involved,” said Officer Danny Bean.

Several drivers stopped up the road to speak with police, who launched a full investigation after closing down the highway. Traffic was diverted off at Sheridan and allowed back on at Yale, but there was a major backup for two hours.

“We have a few vehicles,” Bean said. “They're still trying to figure out if there was another vehicle involved because there was traffic, and witnesses said he was struck multiple times.”

The crash occurred in full view of employees at the Legacy Plaza office buildings. First responders held up a sheet to block their view of the distressing scene before the medical examiner removed the body.

Police said the man who was hit was homeless, but they have not released his identity. Panhandlers are common in the area, and several homeless camps are nearby. The homeless often travel through gaps in fences and along pathways beside the road.

“Anyone who has driven these highways has seen people trying to cross them. It’s very dangerous. It’s illegal, but it’s also very dangerous,” Bean said.

Police do not anticipate any charges for the drivers involved.