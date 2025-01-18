Bank of Oklahoma customers struggle during three-day outage

Bank of Oklahoma customers faced difficulties during a three-day outage, affecting transactions, payments, and access to funds for personal and business needs.

By: Cal Day

Some Bank of Oklahoma customers are relieved now that they can finally get back into their accounts and make transactions.

The bank says its website and apps are back to normal, following a nearly three-day outage.

One customer told News On 6 she didn’t know if her paycheck would go through on Friday. Another says the outage has caused a setback for his small business.

“Due to an outage at our service provider, deposits, payments, and transactions may be delayed or incorrectly reflected in Digital Access. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working hard to resolve this issue.”

That’s the message JC Reynolds has read over and over when trying to access his online bank app this week.

“We were unable to make our shipping labels,” he said. “We started having problems with our cart, and that’s when I really noticed that something had gone wrong.”

Reynolds uses the BOK app to make transactions for his small business. He says the outage is causing a significant setback.

“We have probably 35 to 40 packages waiting to be shipped,” he said.

The notification also sat at the top of Danae Glieden’s phone. She’s been waiting to see if she would get paid this week.

“Finally, yes—finally, my paycheck did go through,” she said.

It had been days since Glieden could access her account. She says her daughter’s 17th birthday fell right in the middle of the outage.

“We weren’t able to do anything—I had to borrow money from a family member just to get something for us to eat because we couldn’t even get groceries,” she said.

Glieden uses BOK for both her personal and professional transactions. She says this experience may have her looking elsewhere.

“It’s been a nightmare—it makes me reconsider doing business because not only does my personal life depend on that, my business depends on that,” she said.

Glieden says she has also felt frustration over a lack of communication from the bank.

BOK says balances on the app should be accurate at this point, but some transactions could still take a while to go through. They also say they will reimburse all fees resulting from the outage.