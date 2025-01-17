Union 5th grade educator wins District Teacher of the Year award

Cory Allen of Anderson Elementary has been named the 2024-2025 Union Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

By: News On 6

-

A fifth-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary is Union Public Schools' District Teacher of the Year.

Cory Allen says she was shocked when her name was called. Now, she gets $500 for herself and another $500 stipend to buy items for her classroom.

"I'm not a crier, I'm not super emotional but I was crying and I had to take a breath because I was completely caught off guard," Allen said. "I try to be the teacher I'd want my child to have so I come every day and teach with my heart and leave it all out there for my students."

Allen is now in the running for the statewide teacher of the year award.