Mayes County family desperate for answers in fatal hit-and-run

By: Cal Day

A Mayes County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was hit and killed on Highway 412 near Chouteau.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the man was walking in the middle of the road when a car ran him over early Sunday morning. Troopers say the driver kept going.

The sisters of Bryce Benshoof say their brother was loving and caring to everyone. They say this situation feels unfair and wants the driver who hit their brother to come forward.

Locked arm and arm, sisters Ashley Chee and Dakota Dye are remembering the life of their middle sibling, Bryce Benshoof. They all grew up together in Chouteau.

“He enjoyed hunting, he enjoyed fishing, you name it,” Ashley said. “You could catch him outdoors, couldn’t keep him to sit still, I would say.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Benshoof was walking after midnight in the middle of Highway 412 on the Chouteau Creek bridge when he was hit and killed by a car. Troopers say the driver did not stop.

“If you knew Bryce, he was probably walking somewhere,” said Dakota. “He’s going to get where he needs to get, but the way and the where and how doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t add up because he’s smarter than that.”

Benshoof’s sisters say this sudden loss is devastating for the entire family. They do not feel like their brother is getting justice because the driver did not stop.

“If you did that, it’s an accident, that’s understandable, but you don’t drive away from that. That’s somebody’s family member,” Dakota said.

The sisters are hopeful someone knows something. They want the driver to come forward so they can get closure.

“Someone gets to go to bed knowing that they drove away from that, but now we’re left picking up the pieces of our family, not knowing what’s going on,” said Dakota.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should call OHP.