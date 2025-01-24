'The Big Show Off' returns with exciting talent and competition

The 2025 "Big Show Off" at the Cox Business Convention Center will feature a diverse lineup of performers, with proceeds benefiting the Tulsa Day Center's essential services.

By: Brooke Cox

A Night of Talent and Celebration

The 2025 Big Show Off is set to captivate audiences at the Cox Business Convention Center, featuring a diverse lineup of talent, including singers, ventriloquists, fire acrobats, and kazoo players.

Nine contestants from Oklahoma and surrounding states will compete for the top spot, with returning judges Danny Boy O'Connor, Olivia Jordan, and Zac Hanson, alongside 2024 winner Joleen Brown, who will serve as one of this year’s judges.

Audience members will once again have the chance to vote for their favorite performers, ensuring an exciting and interactive evening.

Looking Back on Last Year’s Winner

Joleen Brown, the 2024 winner, has had a remarkable year since her victory. She performed at South by Southwest, Mayfest, and The Big Dam Party at Gathering Place.

Anticipation for 2025’s Event

The upcoming Big Show Off is set to take place at the Cox Business Convention Center, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The event will conclude with a DJ, inviting attendees to celebrate and dance the night away with the winners.

Supporting the Tulsa Day Center

Proceeds from The Big Show Off directly benefit the Tulsa Day Center, ensuring the shelter remains open 24/7.

Funds also support programs such as rapid rehousing, outreach initiatives, case management, and free clinic services that assist more than 80 people daily.

Community Support and Donations

The Tulsa Day Center has been around for nearly 40 years and serves around 300 people per day. They welcome anyone needing shelter and have recently added a kennel for pets.

The center frequently relies on the generosity of the community to meet immediate needs. Items such as backpacks, socks, gently used tennis shoes, and sweatpants outfits are in high demand.

Updates about specific needs are posted on social media, where Tulsa’s residents consistently rise to the occasion.

